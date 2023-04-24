Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 2,451 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.97. 73,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.