Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases New Stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UITB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

