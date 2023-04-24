Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.73. 416,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.25 and its 200 day moving average is $229.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.