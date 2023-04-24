ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.53 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ASD has a market cap of $37.53 million and $4.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,814.12 or 1.00007704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0574982 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,119,913.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

