Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. 237,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,007. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

