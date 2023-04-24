Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $7.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.11 and a 200-day moving average of $191.57. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. Stephens upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.