Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $88.66 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.66 million and $1.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00061755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

