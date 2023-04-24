Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2871910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.