AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $152.00 at Bank of America

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATR. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $121.28.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

