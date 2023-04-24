Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.59) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.56) to GBX 1,760 ($21.78) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.20) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,400 ($17.32).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of £15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,186.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,496.94. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 971.20 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.74).

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

About Antofagasta

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,875.97%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

