Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $81.63

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.82.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $96.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

