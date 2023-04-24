Analysts Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $58.17

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $58.22 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

