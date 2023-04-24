Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $16.80

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,698 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,190,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.