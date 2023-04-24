Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $292.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.17. The company had a trading volume of 342,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average is $256.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.