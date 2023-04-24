Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.07. 387,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

