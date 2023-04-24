Amgen (AMG) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $55.43 million and $139.45 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.56007831 USD and is up 14.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,631.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

