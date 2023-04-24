American Investment Services Inc. Sells 289 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.22. 3,115,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,334. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

