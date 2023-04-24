American Investment Services Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 322,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,647. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.