American Investment Services Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,611,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,206,895. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.46 and its 200-day moving average is $289.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.