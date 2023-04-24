American Investment Services Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,640,000 after purchasing an additional 483,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW remained flat at $32.94 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 566,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,732. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

