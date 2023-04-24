American Investment Services Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPYV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,830. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

