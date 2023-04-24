American Investment Services Inc. Buys 7,092 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.