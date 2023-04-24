American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $110.08. 510,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

