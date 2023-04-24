Amaze World (AMZE) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $47,395.72 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

