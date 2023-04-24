AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 5,063 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.35. 5,930,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,724,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.