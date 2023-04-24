AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up approximately 3.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of First Horizon worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. 441,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.