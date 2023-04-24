AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $124.91. 941,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

