Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.25 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $226.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 84,522 shares of company stock worth $1,369,891 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

