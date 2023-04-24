Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.25 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $226.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 84,522 shares of company stock worth $1,369,891 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- Here’s 2 Private Label Food Makers That Can Thrive in Any Market
- Intuitive Machines Keeps Space Exploration Ambitions Alive
- Fifth Third Bancorp Remains Buoyant Among Regional Banks
- Can Clorox Keep Its Momentum Going Into Next Quarter
- Are Rising Interest Rates Killing AT&T Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.