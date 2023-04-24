Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

ALIM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

