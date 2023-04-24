Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,832,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

