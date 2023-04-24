Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Stephens cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,641,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,247,000 after acquiring an additional 296,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

