Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Holdings Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,328 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX remained flat at $2.72 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 211,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,739. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

