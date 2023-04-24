Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $123.18.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 120,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 91.2% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

