89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $32.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 36,333 shares valued at $554,376. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

89bio Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 69.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $13,043,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

