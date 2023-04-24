89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $32.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 36,333 shares valued at $554,376. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 69.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $13,043,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

