6,965 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.45. 1,134,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,917. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $109.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

