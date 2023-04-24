6,520 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 704,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

