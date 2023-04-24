6,173 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.87. 1,362,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

