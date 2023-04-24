6,059 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $64.00. 9,133,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,184,984. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $276.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

