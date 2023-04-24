4,959 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.88. 3,175,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

