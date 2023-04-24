42,000 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Baker Hughes makes up 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,283. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

