374 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. 106,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,494. The firm has a market cap of $555.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $77.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.