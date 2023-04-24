3,626 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.64. 963,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,523. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.