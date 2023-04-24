3,600 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $35.82 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.