23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.99

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2093084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in 23andMe by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares during the last quarter. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

