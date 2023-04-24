23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.99

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2093084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
23andMe Trading Down 4.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
Featured Stories
