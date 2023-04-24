2,053 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

