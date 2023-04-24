1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Mark D. Schwabero Buys 495 Shares

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Schwabero bought 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104 shares in the company, valued at $935,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SRCE stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $43.93. 40,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 138.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 131.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1st Source by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCE. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

