1,741 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

NVO traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $171.15. 328,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,891. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $387.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

