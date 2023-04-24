1,739 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.56. The stock had a trading volume of 481,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

