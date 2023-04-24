1,680 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $378.45. 1,400,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average of $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

