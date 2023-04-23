Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

