Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
